First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Possible Through Noon Today

First Alert For Today For Chance of Isolated Severe Storms
Wonderful Fall Weather Returns Tomorrow
Alert Day Today A cold front will move through the state by this afternoon. Ahead of the front will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning through Noon. Not much moisture to work with, however a few storms could produce damaging winds and brief heavy rain. Isolated Tornadoes are also possible. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the state in a “Marginal” risk of severe weather for today.
Once the front passes, skies will clear and it will be breezy for much of the day. Super High pressure will move back in for some wonderful Fall temperatures tomorrow and Thursday.
The pattern looks to be unsettled as we move into Friday. There will be a chance of showers/rain daily Friday through much of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for possible strong/severe storms this morning.
- Clearing skies by late afternoon. Breezy and warm
- Sunny and cooler tomorrow and Thursday
- Rain returns again Friday - Weekend
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. A few storms could be severe with brief Damaging Winds, Tornadoes and brief heavy rain. Skies will clear by afternoon and very breezy. Highs Near 80. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows middle 40s
Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
