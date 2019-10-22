First Alert Forecast: Dry & sunny, then some wet weather for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunny, dry weather for the next couple of days. Then, rain moves back in just in time for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Sunny, dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s.
· Rain chances move back in Friday through your weekend.
· More showers are in your forecast next week.
· We’re tracking high temperatures in the 70s over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Check out the Orionid Meteor Shower if you have a chance!
High pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. So, expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. A few more clouds will move in through the day on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Rain chances go up Friday into your weekend. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Some forecast models are calling for more rain than others for this weekend, so we’ll keep you posted. For now, rain chances are around 40% on Friday, 50% on Saturday, and down to 30% on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday through Sunday.
A few showers are also possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Move In (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (50%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
