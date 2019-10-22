Coroner announces identity of victim killed after being hit on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s office has identified the person who was hit on I-77 on Monday morning.
Officials said Romel Tucker, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday. An autopsy performed by the Richland County Coroner’s Office determined Tucker died of multiple blunt force injuries suffered after being hit by a vehicle.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the incident.
