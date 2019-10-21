What Will Muschamp said about refereeing versus Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was heated with at least one official immediately after his team’s 38-27 loss to Florida on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice.
Just over 24 hours later, Muschamp said that he’s spoken with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as well as SEC Director of Officials Steve Shaw.
He didn’t divulge much of that conversation.
“I don’t want to take anything away from UF,” Muschamp said on Sunday night during his teleconference.
“They won the game and nothing I’m going to say is going to change anything. We all saw what happened. That’s in the conference office’s hands. I had a conversation with Steve and the commissioner yesterday, and we’ll continue to move forward. It’s in their hands, and that’s all I know.”
Muschamp said he was going to “keep between” the parties the details of the conversation, and wouldn’t say whether he reached out to the league or if someone from the league reached out to him.
There were two plays of chief concern that turned the tide in the game in favor of the Gators, the No. 9 team in the country entering the weekend.
Immediately following a touchdown for the Gamecocks early in the second half, Florida running back Dameon Pierce took a handoff over the left side and ran 75-yards untouched to tie the game at 17 apiece, stalling any momentum that South Carolina had created.
But prior to the play, right tackle Jean Delance moved, and the play should have been whistled dead for a false start. And while the play was happening, defensive back Israel Mukuamu was being held Tyrie Cleveland for around 40 yards down the field as Mukuamu was trying to make a tackle.
With about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, with the Gamecocks down by four points and trying to hold the Gators to a field goal, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask hit a wide-open Kyle Pitts for a touchdown in the end zone. But there was a clear and obvious illegal pick play, which is offensive pass interference, and allowed Pitts to get open.
The 15-yard penalty would have pushed the Gators back to their own 20-yard line.
This was the second South Carolina game this year where officiating has come into question. Muschamp was displeased with multiple calls in the game against Alabama, which included a holding call on Kyle Markway during a perfectly-executed fake field goal that resulted in a touchdown being wiped away. Later in the game, running back Rico Dowdle appeared to score a touchdown, but was ruled down short of the goal line, the play wasn’t reviewed, and the Gamecocks didn’t score on the drive.
South Carolina will travel to take on Tennessee this Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
