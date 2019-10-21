What Will Muschamp said about refereeing versus Florida

This was the second South Carolina game this year where officiating has come into question. Muschamp was displeased with multiple calls in the game against Alabama, which included a holding call on Kyle Markway during a perfectly-executed fake field goal that resulted in a touchdown being wiped away. Later in the game, running back Rico Dowdle appeared to score a touchdown, but was ruled down short of the goal line, the play wasn’t reviewed, and the Gamecocks didn’t score on the drive.