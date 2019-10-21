Vape store owner says it’s time to raise legal age to 21, ahead of free vaping event at White Knoll HS, Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Two national speakers will share their experience with vaping during a free event at White Knoll High School, Monday evening. Everyone is welcome to attend, but the flyer is specifically reaching out to families with students in sixth grade and up.
Monday’s guest speakers have also shared their story on NBC’s Today show, and now they want to help people here in the Midlands. Kelly and Luka Kinard are a mother and son who say, after vaping for just over a year, 16-year-old Luka went from being a straight “A” student to failing all of his classes.
The Communities Talk, called Vaping Addiction: A Mother and Son Experience, is being hosted by the Lexington One and Two Community Coalitions, which are described as prevention organizations.
As of October, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports more than 1,400 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use. There’s also a special focus on youth and vaping after teen e-cigarette use was declared an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General.
Just over the last month, nearly 10% of eighth graders reported vaping. Fourteen percent of 10th graders, and more than 16% of high school seniors report using e-cigarettes, according to the National Institute on Drug Use.
Brad Progler is the owner of Essential Vapors & CBD Owner in Lexington. He says while he supports vaping responsibly, he agrees that teen e-cigarette use is getting out of hand.
“Nobody’s getting informed as to how much nicotine is actually in these and they vape them often. Something like this is supposed to last three to four days. I’m hearing stories about kids that are going through these, three-a-day. That is disturbing,”Progler said.
Progler goes on to say that even if it’s bad for business, he does not agree with teen vaping.
“They need to raise that age to 21, because right now, out there, the kids like the buzz. That’s why they’re trying to get their hands on them. I am pro-tobacco 21. There are several other stores in this state that feel the exact same way.”
Organizers say Monday’s Communities Talk on vaping will share what every parent needs to know and what every teen needs to hear.
Doors open at 6:30 PM in the White Knoll High School auditorium.
