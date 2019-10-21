State officials approve construction of UofSC’s Campus new Campus Village

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at the University of South Carolina will have a new option to choose when it comes to campus living.
State officials recently approved construction for UofSC’s new Campus Village student residential housing redevelopment. The new development will be built at the corner of Sumter and Whaley streets. Currently, that’s the site of Cliff Apartments.
The residential buildings will be able to hold 1,800 students and will have academic support areas, a dining hall, a shuttle stop, a sundry store, a coffee shop, and a campus safety office.
Officials said the Campus Village will be a multistage redevelopment. The first stage of construction will begin in February 2020.
The cost of the project’s first stage is $210 million and is expected to be completed by the Fall 2022 semester.
