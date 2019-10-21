Motivational speaker comes to Benedict College to encourage young women through her new superhero

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Her Idea HBCU Tour kicks off at Benedict College on Oct. 22-24 bringing millennial entrepreneurs, digital media experts, and venture capitalists about their pathways to success.
According to the ticketing website, the event is free and open to students at Benedict and surrounding schools.
One of the speakers on the panel is Devyn Nicole, who is inspiring kids of all ages through a comic book she recently published, called “Zara: The Beginning.” Nicole said she wanted to create more inclusion in comic book pages, and that’s why she created Zara, a female superhero of color. By creating her, Nicole writes that she “hopes to inspire young people of color to unleash their own superpowers, by unlocking their full potential and overcoming their obstacles.”
Nicole will be on the “Soul Preneurship” panel to showcase her comic book and talk to students about the importance of self-affirmation.
She stopped by WIS to chat with Sam Bleiweis and Greg Adaline about her new venture and the obstacles she’s overcome to become her best self.
For tickets to the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.