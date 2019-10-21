Motivational speaker comes to Benedict College to encourage young women through her new superhero

One of the speakers on the panel is Devyn Nicole, who is inspiring kids of all ages through a comic book she recently published, called “Zara: The Beginning.” Nicole said she wanted to create more inclusion in comic book pages, and that’s why she created Zara, a female superhero of color. By creating her, Nicole writes that she “hopes to inspire young people of color to unleash their own superpowers, by unlocking their full potential and overcoming their obstacles.”