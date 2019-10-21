Highway Patrol searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with Highway Patrol are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run that took place this morning.
At approximately 7 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-77 near mile marker 12. The vehicle fled the scene and the victim died from injuries received in the collision.
Officials say the vehicle responsible for the collision was a silver four-door 2013-2018 Kia Forte. The Kia could have damage to the right front and undercarriage.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
