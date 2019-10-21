Highway Patrol searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run on I-77

SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle (Source: SC Highway Patrol)
By Jazmine Greene | October 21, 2019 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 6:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with Highway Patrol are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run that took place this morning.

At approximately 7 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-77 near mile marker 12. The vehicle fled the scene and the victim died from injuries received in the collision.

Officials say the vehicle responsible for the collision was a silver four-door 2013-2018 Kia Forte. The Kia could have damage to the right front and undercarriage.

2013-2014 Kia Forte (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

