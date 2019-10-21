Gamecocks, Commodores set to face off in Homecoming night game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will have its second night game at Williams-Brice Stadium this season when they face Vanderbilt on Homecoming weekend.
SEC officials announced the two teams will square off at 7:30 p.m. on November 2. The Gamecocks have won 10 straight against Vandy outscoring them 259-153. Carolina has also won 11 of the last 13 contests between the two teams when the game is held in Columbia.
In total, South Carolina owns a series record of 24-4 against Vanderbilt, which dates back to 1961.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.