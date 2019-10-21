Gamecocks, Commodores set to face off in Homecoming night game

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) runs against Florida during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | October 21, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 1:22 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will have its second night game at Williams-Brice Stadium this season when they face Vanderbilt on Homecoming weekend.

SEC officials announced the two teams will square off at 7:30 p.m. on November 2. The Gamecocks have won 10 straight against Vandy outscoring them 259-153. Carolina has also won 11 of the last 13 contests between the two teams when the game is held in Columbia.

In total, South Carolina owns a series record of 24-4 against Vanderbilt, which dates back to 1961.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

