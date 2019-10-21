FIRST ALERT - Strong Storms Expected Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the umbrella handy, the storm chance returns Tuesday.
Weather Headlines
-First Alert Tuesday
-Strong Storms are possible Early Tuesday morning into the afternoon
-Cooler drier weather will return Tuesday night through Thursday
-Rain returns Friday
Weather Summary
Between enjoying our great fall weather, we have to pause for another opportunity for some rainfall.
This time the rain will come with a good opportunity for storms. A strong front will approach the area from the west Monday evening, and cross the state Tuesday afternoon. The front will be responsible for producing gusty winds and brief heavy rain that could cause damage to some properties. The timing is from midnight on Monday into early Tuesday afternoon. The rain totals are not impressive, but every little drop counts. Most areas will stay under a half inch of rain.
Forecast
Temperatures will reach the upper 70s Monday and low 80s by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and dry which is close to the average for this time of year. Rain returns the forecast Friday and lingers through the weekend.
