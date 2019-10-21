First Alert Forecast: Isolated Strong/Severe Storm Possible Tuesday AM

First Alert For Tuesday For Chance of Isolated Severe Storms
Wonderful Fall Weather Returns Midweek
Alert Day Tuesday A fast moving cold front will zoom into the state by Tuesday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight (Tuesday AM) through midmorning Tuesday before skies begin to clear. A few storms could produce damaging winds and brief heavy rain. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Midlands in a “Marginal” and Slight” risk of severe weather for Tuesday.
Once the front passes, High pressure will move back in for some wonderful Fall temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
Looking ahead, more rain seems to be developing for the weekend with the arrival of a slow, but strong cold front. Rain could move in as early as Friday night.
Weather Highlights:
- Sun and clouds for Today
- First Alert Tuesday for possible strong/severe storms in the morning.
- Clearing skies by late afternoon Tuesday
- Rain returns again next weekend
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High Near 80
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows middle 60s
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe with brief damaging winds and rain. Skies will clear by afternoon. Highs Near 80
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
