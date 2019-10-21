FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible Tuesday, then more rain for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Some of us could see a few strong storms on Tuesday.
First Alert Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front will slide through the Midlands Tuesday, giving way to some gusty showers and possibly a few strong thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 60%.
· The Storm Prediction Center has posted marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms in the area for Tuesday.
· Sunny, dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
· Rain chances move back in Friday through part of your weekend.
· We’re tracking high temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re tracking a cold front that will slide through the Midlands on your Tuesday. As the front slides in, we’ll likely see a few gusty showers in the area. There also a slight chance for a few strong thunderstorms Tuesday morning and possibly into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has posted marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms in the area for Tuesday.
While this front has had a history of producing severe weather to our west, we do not believe the front will be as potent by the time it rolls through the Midlands. Still, let’s be on alert. Some storms could produce some brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado Tuesday. We’ll watch it closely for you. A couple of showers and isolated storms could hang around until the afternoon, too. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Our winds will be a bit gusty through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
High pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. So, expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. A few more clouds will move in for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Rain chances go up Friday into your weekend. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday, in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back in the low 70s for Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Late (30%). Lows in the 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. A Few Strong Storms Possible (60%). Highs near 80.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low70s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.