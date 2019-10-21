FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible Tuesday, then more rain for the weekend

While this front has had a history of producing severe weather to our west, we do not believe the front will be as potent by the time it rolls through the Midlands. Still, let’s be on alert. Some storms could produce some brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado Tuesday. We’ll watch it closely for you. A couple of showers and isolated storms could hang around until the afternoon, too. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Our winds will be a bit gusty through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.