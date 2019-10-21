Family of Newberry woman shot and found in ditch desperate for answers on her birthday

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details today on the investigation of a Newberry woman who was found dead in a ditch more than a month ago.
The Newberry Sheriff’s Department said they believe Sharonda Sims was walking home at about 3 a.m. on September 17th when she was ambushed and shot twice.
Deputies and EMS found Sims in a ditch near the intersection of Drayton Street and Cherry Lane after getting a call from a near-by resident about shots fired. She was pronounced dead on the scene. So far, no one has come forward with information about the incident.
Today would have been Sharonda’s 41st birthday, and her father, mother, and aunt were all extremely emotional. They said that the worst part is not knowing who did this and they hope someone will come forward with any information on who might be responsible for her death.
“You’re looking at people thinking, is that the person? Is this the person? My family needs some type of closure. Peace. If we just find out who done this we have peace,” Sharonda aunt Geraldine Kibler said.
Deputies have ruled Sim’s death a homicide, but Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says piecing together Sim’s final night is a challenge.
“Which is probably the saddest part about this, we pretty much feel that somebody out there knows what happened, just haven’t come forward,” Sheriff Foster said.
Sheriff Foster said she was in many locations with many different people, but the last hour before she was shot remains largely a mystery to investigators and her family.
“We miss her so much and it seems like instead of getting better, it’s getting worse,” Willie Sims, Sharonda Sim’s father, said.
Deputies say they received two calls about hearing shots fired a short distance from where Sims was found, and the third call was from a resident who heard shots fired along Drayton Street, where Sim’s body was found in a ditch.
“When I found out I just couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a nightmare and a lot of times this run across my mind that this can’t be real, but it’s real,” Willie Sims said.
Sheriff Foster said they have not determined whether the incident was gang-related but believes the string of incidents and calls reporting shots fired are all connected.
“We don’t have the one thread that pulls this all together to tell us for sure,” Sheriff Foster said.
“It’s something that I would never want any parent to have to deal with,” Willie Sims said.
“The family is exactly correct in that they very well could be walking right next to or visited by someone who participated in her killing,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.
Officials say a security camera caught a portion of the shooting, but it was so far away that deputies can only see darkness and then flashes of light from the shooting.
However, they will continue to investigate every day to bring justice for Sharonda Sims and peace to her family.
Anyone with information on Sim’s death can report anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
