Coroner identifies man who died after crashing into utility pole in Swansea

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was killed in a collision on Whetstone Road has now been identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said 77-year-old William Watts of Gaston was traveling south on the road just before 10 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle in front of him slowed down to pull off on the left side the road. Watts hit the side of the vehicle while trying to pass it and went off the road. Officials said Watts and the vehicle overturned and hit a utility pole.
Watts was pronounced dead at an area hospital due to the injuries suffered in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
