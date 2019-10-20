North Carolina woman dies in Aiken car crash, highway patrol investigating

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a North Carolina who died in a car crash on I-20 this morning.
Catherine K. O’Horo, 34, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:30 a.m.
O’Horo was traveling eastbound on I-20 when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the right side of the interstate, and struck a tree.
O’Horo died for blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
