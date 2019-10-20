Gamecocks reserve DB Jamel Cook suspended indefinitely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (THE BIG SPUR) - South Carolina Gamecocks football reserve defensive back Jamel Cook has been suspended from the program for a violation of team rules, TheBigSpur.com has learned.
Cook was arrested on Friday, Oct. 18 for second degree domestic violence charges, according to Richland County online records. He is currently out of jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with a court order not to return to the incident location or contact the victim.
A UofSC spokesperson confirmed Cook is currently suspended from the program.
Arrests have been uncommon under current head coach Will Muschamp as there have only been three, prior to this incident, since he took over in December 2015 -- with two of those arrests coming in the summer of 2016.
Cook is in his second year with the South Carolina program. He sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but has played in one game this season for the Gamecocks. In that game, which came in the 72-10 win over Charleston Southern, Cook had one tackle.
Cook began his career with the Gamecocks as a cornerback, but shifted to safety during spring practice. He has been unable to crack the two-deep at any point this season on defense.
The Miami, Fla. native was not on the dress list for the Gamecocks against Florida on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium. He was, however, on the travel list for South Carolina when the team knocked off No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
Cook transferred to South Carolina after spending his first two years at Southern Cal. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 and played in three games the following season. He was credited with a pair of tackles on the season, but elected to transfer following the year.
Cook was a four-star prospect out of high school and was considered the No. 99 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Trojans over the Gamecocks, along with 18 other offers, during the recruiting process.
