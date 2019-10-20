Gamecocks reserve DB Jamel Cook suspended, charged with domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reserve defensive back Jamel Davonte Cook has been arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Cook is accused of physically assaulting a female several times during an argument on the 700 block of Gadsden Street on October 17.
Cook is accused of physically assaulting the same female several times during an argument on the 900 bock of Devine Street one day later.
Authorities interviewed Cook before arresting him at Columbia Police Department headquarters.
The University of South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement and Safety assisted with the investigation.
According to The Big Spur, Cook is in his second year with the South Carolina program. He sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules but has played in one game this season for the Gamecocks.
Cook was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest.
