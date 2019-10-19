Trask lifts No. 9 Florida to victory over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina looked to take down another top-10 team with Florida coming to town.
However, a four-touchdown day by Kyle Trask and 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter would ensure the Gators would find themselves on the wrong end of an upset alert as the Gators took down the Gamecocks 38-27.
Carolina wasted little time getting on the board. In their first drive, the Gamecocks showed off a fast start. A 41-yard flea-flicker from Ryan Hilinski to Bryan Edwards put Carolina in Florida territory. Eight plays later, Mon Denson cashes in with a 1-yard touchdown run putting the Gamecocks ahead 7-0 with 9:59 left in the first quarter.
The Gators, however, would cut into the lead with just over four minutes left. Thanks to a heavy dose of their passing game, the Gators would get into Gamecock territory only to settle for a 48-yard Evan McPherson field goal.
Following a Parker White field goal in the second quarter, Florida tied the game with 10:08 to go. A 37-yard pass from Kyle Trask to Jacob Copeland capped the Gators’ series and made it 10-10.
Aside from their first drive, the Gamecocks struggled on offense in the first half. Carolina marched 75 yards in their first drive only to collect 72 yards following that in the first two quarters. Florida, however, continued to sling it around. Trask threw for 113 yards in the first half to help the Gators head into the locker room with 162 total yards.
The Gamecocks seemingly found the spark they needed early in the third quarter. Kyle Trask was picked off by Jammie Robinson and that set up a 21-yard touchdown run by Tavien Feaster. The scoring run put Carolina ahead 17-10.
But that lead only lasted 11 seconds as Florida tied it up on their first play on the ensuing drive. Dameon Pierce rushed into the end zone from 75 yards out tying the game 17-17.
Carolina took the lead once again with 3:16 left in the third. The Gamecocks were able to march 72 yards before settling for Parker White’s second field goal of the day. The 31-yard kick pushed Carolina ahead 20-17.
In the fourth quarter, Florida took their first lead of the game when Trask connected with Freddie Swain on a 25-yard touchdown pass putting Florida up 24-20.
South Carolina nearly regained momentum later in the quarter. Jaycee Horn came up with an interception in the end zone for the Gamecocks, but it was negated after Horn was called for holding on the same play. On the next play, Trask threw his third touchdown pass of the day. This time, Kyle Pitts was the recipient and the Gators extended their lead 31-20.
Florida tacked on another touchdown with 4:06 left. Trevon Grimes caught the 5-yard pass pushing the Gators ahead 38-20.
Trask was 21-of-33 passing for 200 yards and four touchdowns and an interception.
South Carolina added its final score on a 4-yard pass from Hilinski to OrTre Smith making it 38-27 with 1:53 to go.
The Gamecocks tried to capitalize on the short momentum spurt by going for an onside kick, but Florida pounced on it to put this one away.
South Carolina falls to 3-4 and will travel to Tennessee next week.
