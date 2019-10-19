Shoppers witness car chase, suspect running into West Columbia store

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police chase involving a suspect in a stolen car led to a crash on a busy road in West Columbia on Thursday.
The chase started around 3:20 p.m. near Broad River Road and Bush River Road, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Deputies spotted a suspect in a stolen car and tried to pull over the car. The suspect took off, starting a chase, RCSD said. During the chase, which ended in Lexington County, several cars were hit, deputies confirmed. The suspect crashed for the final time around 3:50 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Cougar Drive, which is near the I-26 interchange.
At that point, deputies said two people got out of the car and ran from police on foot. One woman said that one of the suspects ran into the Goodwill and that shoppers watched as deputies caught the man inside the store.
Kyla McGee said it was shocking and terrifying to watch the man run through the front doors followed by a swarm of police officers. McGee said the suspect pushed through customers, even knocking over a child, but it was only a moment before deputies had him on the ground.
“I know a lot of the employees were terrified and a lot of people had kids in there and were scared just to get the children out of the way,” McGee said.
McGee said the Goodwill employees quickly moved all customers through the stock room and out of the building to safety. McGee said it was then that she saw the accidents in front of Goodwill.
“A woman they took, it had to be an hour to actually get her out of the car and were just tearing the car apart,” McGee said.
She said that four cars were hit by the suspect at the intersection.
“Just completely in the wrong place at the wrong time,” McGee said.
She said it took about three hours before the parking lot was cleared and customers were able to leave.
“Just watching all of the outcome of it afterwards, for hours, just seemed like it was, like all of that over this guy running?” McGee said.
Deputies said Sean Riley, 23, was driving the car. He faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry and assault.
Albert Brisbon, 30, was also arrested and charged with open container and possession of a controlled substance.
They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out before jail, deputies said. Several victims were also rushed to the hospital. West Columbia’s fire chief said one of those victims has minor injuries. The conditions of the others are not yet known.
The eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard were closed at Cougar Boulevard as crews worked to clear the scene.
Just before 6 p.m., traffic was back to normal.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.