Shoppers witness car chase, suspect running into West Columbia store

The chase started around 3:20 p.m. near Broad River Road and Bush River Road, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Deputies spotted a suspect in a stolen car and tried to pull over the car. The suspect took off, starting a chase, RCSD said. During the chase, which ended in Lexington County, several cars were hit, deputies confirmed. The suspect crashed for the final time around 3:50 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Cougar Drive, which is near the I-26 interchange.