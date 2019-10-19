Pough becomes all-time wins leader at SC State, Bulldogs down Morgan St.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Oliver “Buddy” Pough now stands alone as the winningest coach in South Carolina State history.
The Bulldogs captured a 24-10 win over Morgan State to put an exclamation point on Homecoming and give Pough 129 wins as the Bulldogs head coach.
South Carolina State held the Bears to -5 yards rushing while they put together a balanced attack on offense in the victory.
Corey Fields was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs while Labron Morris tallied 125 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Defensively, senior defensive lineman and former A.C. Flora standout Tyrell Goodwin came up with three sacks for the Bulldogs while Xavier Johnson added two more. SC State continued to wreak havoc on the defensive side of the ball with Decobie Durant and Kenda Moultrie each snagging an interception.
Pough now has 129 wins as head coach at SC State passing College Football Hall of Famer and former SC State coach Willie Jeffries for the record.
The Bulldogs look to add to that career total for their coach when travel to Daytona Beach to take on Bethune-Cookman.
