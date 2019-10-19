Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, a Cosmic Crisp apple, partially coated with a white kaolin clay to protect it from sunburn, is picked at an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The Cosmic Crisp, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, will be available beginning Dec. 1 and is expected to be a game changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)