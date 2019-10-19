Gamecocks face another top-10 challenge at home against No. 9 Florida

“I told the team this morning, in life, generally, you don't always get what you want, but generally, you get what you deserve. And if you prepare right, and you prepare the right way, and you watch film the right way, and you workout, and you practice the right way, and you have the right kind of preparation and focus leading into game day. And then, all of that comes to fruition on game day, and you play well on game day, then you deserve the right, not saying you will, but you deserve the right to have to opportunity to win the game.” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said during Tuesday’s press conference. “If you don't prepare the right way, and you basque in something that happened in your past, and you think about that and not think about the present now then you don't deserve that right.