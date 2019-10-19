Gamecocks face another top-10 challenge at home against No. 9 Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second straight week, South Carolina will face another team ranked among the top 10 in the AP Top 25.
This time, the Gamecocks will host No. 9 Florida at the friendly confines of Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina has had its fair share of success at home against the Gators. Carolina has won three of the last four against Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium. Now, Dan Mullen’s squad will attempt to keep their SEC title hopes alive with a win over former Florida head coach Will Muschamp.
“I told the team this morning, in life, generally, you don't always get what you want, but generally, you get what you deserve. And if you prepare right, and you prepare the right way, and you watch film the right way, and you workout, and you practice the right way, and you have the right kind of preparation and focus leading into game day. And then, all of that comes to fruition on game day, and you play well on game day, then you deserve the right, not saying you will, but you deserve the right to have to opportunity to win the game.” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said during Tuesday’s press conference. “If you don't prepare the right way, and you basque in something that happened in your past, and you think about that and not think about the present now then you don't deserve that right.
“So, there's a difference between wanting something to happen and deserving it to happen, in my opinion. Every week is a season here, and we have certain things that we talk about all the time, you know? Leave No Doubt's been in our locker room from day one, leave no doubt about your energy, your effort, your toughness, your discipline, your team-first mentality, and the opportunity, you've got to earn it every single day.”
Florida’s offense is led by Kyle Trask. The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior has taken over at quarterback for the injured Feleipe Franks. Since becoming the starter, Trask has completed 68 percent of his passes and thrown 10 touchdowns.
“He's accurate with the football, he threw for over 300 yards Saturday night in Baton Rouge,” Muschamp said. “But makes decisive decisions, gets the ball out quick. He's got arm talent, and I'm just very impressed with what he has done and accomplished. The first game against Tennessee, first drive of the game, takes 'em right down the field and scores. So, (I’ve) been very impressed with him.”
Helping the Gators on offense in the running game is Lamical Perine. The senior tailback has rushed for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Gators have relied on the trio of Kyle Pitts, Van Jefferson, and Freddie Swaim to lead their receiving corps. Combined, these three Florida receivers have nine receiving touchdowns and have collected a total of 73 catches for 1,012 yards.
Defensively, Florida has been solid. This year, the Gators are holding opponents to an average of just 14 points per game. Led by AP midseason All-American Jonathan Greenard at linebacker and CJ Henderson and cornerback, the Gators could present some issues for the South Carolina offense.
“I think if you talk in terms of havoc on the football, probably Florida leads the country just as far as as batted balls, interceptions, (defensive coordinator Todd Grantham) does a great job of creating issues for you offensively. And Zuniga and Greenard are two guys that have been very productive for him at the defensive end positions. They're solid in the middle. Then, C.J. Henderson and Marco Wilson are two outstanding corners, as good of corners we'll see this year. They can really cover and lockdown outside, so really good players.”
South Carolina hosts Florida at noon Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
Fans should also remember that parking at the fairgrounds will be on a first-come, first-served basis with the South Carolina State Fair in town for this weekend.
