Aiken Police investigating shooting that left one wounded near Maurice Terrace
By Jazmine Greene | October 19, 2019 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 3:30 PM

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

On Friday around 5:30 p.m. officals responded to a shots fired call near Maurice Terrace and Frieday Lane.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man who had been wounded. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

