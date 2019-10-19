Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Myrtle St.

Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Myrtle St.
By Jazmine Greene | October 19, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash on Myrtle St.

Sean Johnson, 32, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash around 9 a.m. this morning at Augusta University Medical Centers.

According to officials, Johnson was the unrestrained driver of a Chevrolet truck that was traveling southbound. The truck entered the dirt portion of Myrtle St. and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A Toxicology analysis is pending. The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

