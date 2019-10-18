Woman who died after fight at family gathering identified

Police arrested Clinton Thomas, 32, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter in the woman's death. (Source: Live 5)
By Laurel Mallory | October 18, 2019 at 4:42 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 4:42 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who died days after getting into a fight at a large family gathering in Columbia has been identified.

Raekisha Masslieno, 33, of Columbia, died in the hospital on Oct. 16, four days after that gathering.

Police arrested Clinton Thomas, 32, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter in Masslieno’s death.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out at the gathering between Masslieno and another woman when Thomas got involved.

Deputies said Thomas shoved Masslieno to the ground and her head hit a concrete block.

The coroner confirmed her cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Police have not released how or if Masslieno and Thomas are related.

