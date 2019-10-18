TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nestor forms, will bring heavy rain to the Midlands Saturday into Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Tropical Storm Nestor will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding to the Midlands Saturday into Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Nestor forms in the Gulf of Mexico.
· The storm will push northeast, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Palmetto State Saturday into Sunday.
· Between 1 and 3 inches of rain could develop in the Midlands, which could cause some flooding.
· Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
· The storm will push away from the Midlands early Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Nestor formed this afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds at 60 mph. It was moving northeast at 22 mph. The center of the storm was located about 355 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida.
Nestor will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast Saturday morning and then push inland. As the storm moves over land, it will weaken. However, weakening storms typically produce a good deal of rain, gusty winds, potential flooding and isolated tornadoes.
On Saturday, here in the Midlands, our weather will go down hill mid-to-late morning into the afternoon. Increasing clouds will be the rule early Saturday. Then, bands of rain will move in from southwest to northeast through the Midlands for the remainder of the day.
The rain will be heavy at times, capable of producing localized flooding. We could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain in parts of the Midlands from this storm.
Winds will be gusty, too. In fact, we’re expecting wind gusts to 30-40 mph on Saturday.
With any landfalling tropical system, we’ll have to watch out for isolated tornadoes in parts of the Palmetto State. While the threat is low, we’ll need to keep an eye on it.
Weather conditions will improve as Nestor moves northeast of South Carolina by early Sunday morning.
