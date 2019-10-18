This Columbia man’s solo holiday photoshoot is everything you need to see

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who says you need to have a family to do a holiday-inspired photoshoot?
If it’s up to Christian Trimmier, he’ll just do it himself. Evan and Faith Barbare are the photographers behind Barbare Photography based in Columbia and they did a mini-photo session with their friend, Christian Trimmier. He’s 6’6” and did a solo photoshoot at a Christmas tree farm in Lexington.
Check out the hilarious and candid results!
Christian and Evan joined Sam Bleiweis and Greg Adaline to talk about the experience on WIS News 10 at 4, fully clad in their tacky Christmas sweaters.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.