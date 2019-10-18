Teen charged in death of alleged burglar in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Months after police say a suspected burglar died, a teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the man’s death.
Hal “Toby” Bailey died in Camden in January 2019.
At the time, police said neighbors reported Bailey was breaking into cars on Hilton Street when Cameron Joseph Methe, 19, started chasing him.
Deputies caught up to the two men and said they found them both on the ground with Methe on top of Bailey.
Methe told deputies he was holding Bailey there because Bailey had taken things from his grandfather.
That’s when deputies noticed Bailey’s “face and lips appeared to be purple.”
When deputies tried to call out to Bailey, he was not responsive. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
Methe was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Police did not share Bailey’s cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.