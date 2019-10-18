Service Dog Winston takes on the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s bound to be another busy weekend at the state fair in Columbia, and if you attend, you may see some PAALS service dogs roaming the fairgrounds, including service-dog-in-training, Winston.
Liz Anderson is an instructor with Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS.) She continues to share with us things Winston has been learning. In the attached video you can see him putting his skills to use while being surrounded by many distractions at the fair.
Winston is looking to graduate from PAALS and move onto his own client come the end of the year.
To learn more about PAALS and continue following Winston’s story, you can visit https://paals.org.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.