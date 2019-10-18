OCSO: Suspect suffers gunshot wound in armed robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in Orangeburg, according to deputies.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects went into a barbershop located on the 1300 block of Belleville Road just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. One of the two suspects was armed at the time. However, one of the suspects was shot during the attempted robbery.
The suspect was taken to the local hospital to be treated. His condition is not known at this time.
If you have any information about the attempted robbery, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
