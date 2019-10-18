Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon canceled due to threat of severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Sunday’s Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon has been canceled due to the threat of strong storms from Tropical Storm Nestor.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the latest forecast for Nestor calls for it to peak across the Grand Strand at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday, with possible wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.
“Unfortunately, that is precisely the time that city crews were scheduled to be on the streets placing the infrastructure for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon,” city officials said.
The race was scheduled to start at 7 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 20.
“Not only will the forecast wind and rain be a hazard to our staff, but the traffic cones and barricades may not stay in place with winds of that speed,” city leaders said. “Without the traffic control devices, we are not comfortable that the course would be well marked and secure and that the runners would be safe.”
Myrtle Beach leaders advised the event organizer and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce that the race will be canceled.
There are no options to reschedule it, as no rain date is planned, according to the city. In all, 1,200 runners were registered for the mini marathon.
The weekend also includes a shorter 5K road race Saturday morning on the usual Market Common course, city leaders said. That event is still scheduled for Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.