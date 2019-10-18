Lowcountry man charged in connection with armed robbery of Orangeburg barbershop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Charleston County man has been arrested and charged one day after an armed robbery of a barbershop left one of two suspects hospitalized.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Treshawn Green of Hollywood was arrested after arriving at the hospital with the second suspect.
Employees told investigators that the two men came into the barbershop on Belleville Road around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday demanding valuable items the workers had in their possession. However, one of the employees was armed with a gun and fired at the two men, hitting one of them.
Officials said the second suspect is still in the hospital after being shot on Wednesday.
Deputies said they found items in Green’s possession and the second suspect that belonged to the workers.
During a hearing on Thursday, bond was denied for Green, who was cited as currently being out on bond for an unrelated weapons charge and as a possible flight risk.
Green has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.