LCSD: Middle school student had knife on campus, threatened to kill teacher

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged a seventh-grade Pelion Middle School student on Friday after he brought a knife on campus and threatened to kill a teacher.
According to district officials, a teacher noticed several seventh- and eighth-grade students were involved in a group chat on their cell phones on Thursday. After the teacher informed school administrators, officials discovered that the seventh-grade student who was charged posted the threat in the group chat along with a picture of himself holding a knife.
Administrators notified Lexington County deputies, filed an incident report, contacted the student’s parent, and suspended the student.
Administrators also recommended the student for expulsion.
The student, who has not been identified because he is under the age of 18, was released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Famly Court at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.