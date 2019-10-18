Lattimore on USCAHOF Induction: ‘I’m honored, grateful’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - When South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner called Marcus Lattimore to tell him he was going to be a part of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, he thought it was a joke.
Tanner was the farthest thing from kidding. On Thursday night Lattimore was a part of a nine-member class that joined the “ring of honor” of Gamecocks athletes.
“Coach Tanner usually warms me up during our conversations. He starts me off with a joke. So that’s what I’m assuming when he called me,” Lattimore said upon arrival to the event. “I was in shock. I was in complete shock. I’m honored, grateful. This does something special with my platform. It adds an extra level of credibility. I’m able to use that when I go and speak, go administer to the youth, which is my passion.”
The star running back from 2010-12, who racked up 2,677 rushing yards and a school-record 41 touchdowns scored, was quick to mention his peers’ value in him achieving this latest honor.
“It’s more of the team we had. We were special,” Lattimore said. “Our defensive mindset, that ferocious mindset we had, it was contagious. More than anything I have to credit the guys I played with and the coaches that put me in the position to be successful. I was very familiar with the scheme before I got here. It’s what I ran in high school. They knew my strengths and knew my weaknesses and put me in situations where I could excel. So did my teammates.”
