Football game at SC State moved up due to Tropical Storm Nestor

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - With Tropical Storm Nestor expected to impact the Midlands on Saturday, South Carolina State has opted to move their football game up.
The Bulldogs will now host Morgan State for homecoming at 10:30 a.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Kickoff for the game was previously set for 1:30 p.m., but heavy rain and strong winds are expected as the day goes on.
“The well-being and safety of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and fans is of utmost importance,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “I appreciate both Morgan State University and South Carolina State University for their willingness to adjust their schedules in the face of potentially dangerous conditions.”
Also, officials have canceled Saturday’s homecoming parade in Orangeburg as a precaution. However, all of the indoor homecoming events this weekend at SC State are still scheduled to take place.
The game may be taking place a little earlier, but SC State head coach Buddy Pough will still have a chance to set the record for most wins by a head coach with a victory against the Bears. Currently, Pough is tied with College Football Hall of Famer Willie Jefferies for most wins in program history with 128.
The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.
