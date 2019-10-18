FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and wind may change weekend plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -First Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday. We are expecting tropical downpours due to a tropical system that has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. Expect periods of heavy rain and windy conditions starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning. Wind gust may get up to 30 mph, but most areas will feel winds of 10-20 mph. Rain totals may exceed 3 inches in some areas, but most areas will see 1-2 inches.