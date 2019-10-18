FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and wind may change weekend plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -First Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday. We are expecting tropical downpours due to a tropical system that has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. Expect periods of heavy rain and windy conditions starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning. Wind gust may get up to 30 mph, but most areas will feel winds of 10-20 mph. Rain totals may exceed 3 inches in some areas, but most areas will see 1-2 inches.
First Alert Headlines
-It is a cool start to the day with morning lows in the 40s
-Daytime highs will reach the low 70s
-Sky conditions will be fair with mainly sunny skies
-Expect cool conditions Friday night with lows dropping down to the 40s
First Alert Weather Summary
Today the weather will be perfect for outdoor events and outings especially heading to the South Carolina State Fair.
This is the last weekend of the fair. Also, perfect football weather. Local Friday night football games will feature temperatures in the 60s with clear and dry conditions. First Alert Days have been issued across the area starting Saturday afternoon because of a tropical system that is pushing in from the south.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen
The tropical system (16) will move out of the Gulf of Mexico. It will usher in a periods of heavy rain Saturday afternoon and through early Sunday Morning. Rain totals will accumulate to 1-3 inches in the Midlands, with higher total is closer to the coast.
The tropical rainfall will help to ease the drought conditions, but it will not completely end the drought that we have in place around the state.
First Alert Forecast
Friday – Sunny and Cool, Dry Daytime high 72° Wind E 5-10 mph
First Alert Saturday - Increasing clouds during the day. Rain beginning in the afternoon. 1-3 inches of rain possible. Winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s
First Alert Sunday – Rain continuing into the morning, ending quickly by sunrise. Clearing and windy into the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday – Sunny and Cool, Dry.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.