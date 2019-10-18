Fight for cleaner water in Bamberg County takes national stage at Democratic debate

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - The fight for cleaner water in Bamberg County is making national headlines.
During Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, one candidate highlighted a resident in Denmark, South Carolina, and her fight for cleaner water in that community.
Deanna Miller-Berry is the founder of Denmark Citizens for Safe Water. She has been fighting for cleaner water after residents learned the chemical, Halosan, which is considered a pesticide, was added to the city’s well water for over a decade.
Deanna Miller-Berry said that residents in Denmark still don’t feel the city’s water is safe to drink and her organization continues to provide water bottles to thousands of residents in Denmark. She said many residents have lost trust in government officials, who failed to tell them about the chemicals in their drinking water for more than a decade.
“It’s time that we combat and look it dead smack in the face and say ‘Hey, we have an issue. We have a crisis. What are we going to do about it?’” Miller-Berry said.
Halosan was placed into one of Denmark’s four city water wells beginning in 2008 to treat iron bacteria in the water.
“We don’t trust the people who felt comfortable poisoning us for 10 years,” Miller-Berry said.
While the Department of Health and Environmental Control did approve the use of Halosan in 2008, it’s not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water. Even though city officials took that well in question offline in August of 2018, Miller-Berry said the water problems in the community continue.
“Those residents who have transportation, they drive 20 miles round trip to the healing springs to re-up. We live in America. No one in America should be having to haul water,” Miller-Berry said.
In April, DHEC issued Denmark an overall rating of “unsatisfactory” for significant deficiencies in water safety and quality.
“Denmark has failed to meet the minimum requirements,” Miller-Berry said.
Miller-Berry said that Denmark isn’t the only community facing poor water quality.
“There are other cities all across America, but the way it’s treated is that we are isolated cases. It’s time to connect the dots,” Miller-Berry said.
DHEC issued a consent order to the city in July saying that the city’s water violated the State Safe Drinking Water Act.
The city had to pay a civil penalty of $4,000 for that order.
DHEC said that the city’s drinking water is currently in compliance with the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act and is safe to drink, bathe and cook with. The three groundwater wells that currently provide water to residents are disinfected for bacteria using chlorine and have never been treated using Halosan.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.