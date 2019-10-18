CPD: Man wanted after being accused of breaking into vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a vehicle on Tuesday.
Officials said the incident happened around 5:30 that morning on Sallie Baxter Drive. The man was caught on camera entering and searching through vehicles on the property.
CPD is reminding citizens to remain vigilant and use the following tips to prevent auto break-ins:
- Always lock your vehicle’s doors
- Close windows/sunroof
- Do not leave valuables in plain view
- Consider anti-theft security device / alarm
If your vehicle is stolen, follow these steps:
- Call 9-1-1
- Make sure you know the license plate and vehicle’s VIN numbers
- If you see someone stealing your vehicle, try to get a good description of the suspect(s).
If you can, take a picture of your vehicle for record-keeping purposes. You can give the picture to law enforcement to aid in the vehicle’s recovery.
If you have any information on this man’s identity or the break-ins, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.