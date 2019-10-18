Battling cancer, ‘Courageous Carter’ receives thousands of cards for 10th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of cards, messages and presents have been pouring in for a young Louisville boy battling cancer.
“Courageous Carter” Willett turned 10 years old Thursday.
His parents posted a request on Facebook a few weeks before his birthday, saying Carter wanted cards for his birthday.
“We thought you know we’d get maybe a 100,” Kimberly Willett, Carter’s mom, said. “You know, family, friends, some schools around but we did not think it was going to go past Kentucky or Indiana. Yeah, it blew up.”
Kimberly said they family has received at least 11,000 cards, and they expect more to continue to pour in.
“I mean it’s been an eye-opener and us to feel so blessed,” Kimberly said. “That so many people that don’t know him, you know, want to send him a birthday card, you know, and say that he’s an inspiration to them. You know, it’s really just heart warming.”
Thursday night, the Last Days Motorcycle Ministry rolled up to Carter’s neighborhood, giving him a chance to sit on a motorcycle and open hundreds of cards and dozens of presents.
“I just asked for cards,” Carter said. “I didn’t think I would get this much.”
Carter was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma just after his ninth birthday, and has been going through treatment. Kimberly said he has a few weeks of chemotherapy left before scans.
“Thank you for giving me all these cards and love,” Carter said.
Belated birthday cards can be addressed to:
Courageous Carter
2825 Elam Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
