A vegetarian’s guide to the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are plenty of things to eat out at the South Carolina State Fair, but it may be a little more difficult to find some foods that you like if you’re cutting back on the meats or are a vegetarian.
Our WIS teams went around the fair to find out some of the veggie options you may have missed, and where to find them:
Netterfield’s Pizza: Near the Circus Area. Offer cheese and veggie pizza options with fresh vegetables.
DeAnna’s Savory Sundaes: Near the Circus Area. Offer a modified version of their Chili Mac Attack, which is a cup that has a base of french fries, topped with mac and cheese, along with mushrooms, onions, and jalapeño slices.
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Stand: Near the Circus Area. Offer elote (Mexican corn), veggie and cheese quesadillas, chips and salsa (and/or queso), and rice and beans.
Gyro Stand: Near the South Entrance Merry-Go-Round. Offer a Greek Salad.
