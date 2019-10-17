TROPICS: System in the tropics could bring rain to the Midlands Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking an area of low pressure in the tropics, which could impact South Carolina this weekend.
First Alert Headlines:
· Low pressure located in the Bay of Campeche has a good chance of developing into our next named system in the 2-5 days.
· The system, called Invest 96-L, could become a tropical or subtropical storm over the next few days.
· The system is forecast to track northeast over the Gulf of Mexico
· Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring rain to the Midlands this weekend.
Weather Story:
An area of low pressure, called Invest 96-L, is expected to develop in the tropics over the next few days. As of this writing, the low is located in the Bay of Campeche.
It has a good chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 2-5 days. The low is forecast to travel northeast over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, bringing rainfall and gusty winds to the northern Gulf Coast. Now, if it’s named or not, we’ll likely see rain from this system by Saturday and Sunday here in the Midlands.
For now, on Saturday, it looks as if we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances late afternoon and evening. This forecast could change, though, so make sure you stay in touch with us for updates. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Rain will continue into Sunday. Some of it could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane list is Nestor.
