Swansea High student arrested, charged with making threats on school bus

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Swansea High School student was arrested and charged Thursday after threatening other students on a school bus.
Officials said Steven Smith threatened to take the lives of others and hurt another person while riding the bus on Tuesday. According to the arrest warrant, Smith threatened to “shoot this bus up” while riding the bus to school.
According to Lexington School District Four, Smith was suspended immediately and is awaiting a district hearing.
District officials also provided the following statement regarding the incident:
“Lexington District Four is committed to the safety of every student. Students are encouraged to always immediately report safety concerns to an administrator, teacher, or other school staff. Our students and families are valuable stakeholders in maintaining a safe learning community.”
Smith was arrested by deputies and is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while awaiting his bond hearing.
