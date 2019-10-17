Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man who died in single-car collision on I-95

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The identity of a St. Matthews man who died in a single-car crash on I-95 has been released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Sharif Fordham, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision that happened one mile south of SC Highway 53 at about 9:20 Thursday morning.
According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, Fordham was the passenger in the vehicle.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause of death for Fordham.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.