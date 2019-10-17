RCSD: Suspect tried to rob victim at convenience store with pellet gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested 24-year-old Devin Anderson following a robbery attempt at a convenience store.
It happened at the Stop n Go convenience store located on the 3500 block of Kay Street, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said Anderson jumped into a man’s car, pointed a gun at him, and tried to rob him a few items and a small amount of marijuana.
According to deputies, the two men began to fight and the victim was able to get his gun of the car’s glove box and point it at Anderson. The victim got out of the car and yelled for the store clerk to call the police while holding Anderson at gunpoint until RCSD got there.
Investigators determined Anderson was an airsoft pellet gun during the attempted robbery.
Anderson was charged with one count of armed robbery and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.