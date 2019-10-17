RCSD chase of suspect in stolen car ends with crash that injured several in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police chase involving a suspect in a stolen car led to a crash on a busy road in West Columbia.
The chase started around 3:20 p.m. near Broad River Road and Bush River Road, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Deputies spotted a suspect in a stolen car and tried to pull over the car. The suspect took off, starting a chase, RCSD said.
During the chase, which ended in Lexington County, several cars were hit, deputies confirmed.
The suspect crashed for the final time around 3:50 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Cougar Drive, which is near the I-26 interchange.
At that point, two people got out of the car and ran from police on foot, RCSD said.
Both people were taken into custody and face multiple charges.
Deputies said Sean Riley, 23, was driving the car. He faces charges of possession of stolen vehicle, failure to stop, felony in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry and assault.
Albert Brisbon, 30, was also arrested and charged with open container and possession of a controlled substance.
They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out before jail, deputies said.
Several victims were also rushed to the hospital. West Columbia fire’s chief said one of those victims has minor injuries. The conditions of the others are not yet known.
The eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard were closed at Cougar Boulevard as crews worked to clear the scene.
Just before 6 p.m., traffic was back to normal.
