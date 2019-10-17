Proposal to tighten eligibility for SNAP benefits could hurt students in free school lunch programs, USDA analysis says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly a million children nationwide automatically eligible for free school lunch programs could lose that eligibility.
A new proposal aims to tighten eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps.
The USDA said its National School Lunch Program and Breakfast Program are the most likely to be impacted by the proposal. In a report released this week, it outlined its estimation of the number of children in households that could experience a change in SNAP eligibility. The agency estimates about 545,500 households with school-aged children may no longer participate in SNAP under the proposal. Thus, their eligibility for school meals would then vary based on household income.
The report said 45% would no longer be eligible for SNAP but would still be eligible for free school meals because their household income is 130% or less of the federal poverty level, which is the threshold for free meals in the two USDA food programs. It estimates the other 55% would no longer be income-eligible for free meals. However, about 93% of those households would be eligible for reduced-price meals due to their household income. They would pay about 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast, according to the agency. The remaining households with children would be eligible for paying full price for meals.
The proposal would also require households to submit paperwork to see if they qualify either for free or reduced lunch prices.
According to the South Carolina Department of Education, all public schools within the state participate in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program. Additionally, several dozen districts around the state also participate in a special provision, such as the Community Eligibility Provision, where all students are offered meals at no cost. To enroll in the program, at least 40% of students must be receiving some kind of federal assistance.
Several districts, including Orangeburg Consolidated School District, Richland School District One and Newberry County School District, among others, take part in CEP. However, many of the districts said a decline in the number of families eligible for SNAP benefits under the proposal could adversely affect the ability of districts to take part in the program, as it will affect the poverty determination used to qualify for the program.
Newberry County School District rolled out CEP in its elementary schools last year after meeting the requirements. Last spring, WIS spoke with district officials who said participation in the program was up and, with no paperwork to fill out or return, it made things simpler for families.
“The stigma has been removed. There is no cash and everyone gets to participate,” said Carolyn Barnes, the Director of Childhood Nutrition.
Students receive breakfast and lunch at no cost, meaning there are no outstanding balances of unpaid lunches. That was a problem before the district implemented the program.
“It just affects their whole demeanor for the day. When they have a full stomach, they can listen to us, learn better, learn about their nutrition through their lunch,” said Allison Stribble, the principal at Boundary Elementary School. “So, it’s just really helped our school.”
The USDA said the proposal could cut $90 million a year from the cost of its school breakfast and lunch programs, which last year totaled $18 billion.
According to the USDA, the National School Lunch Program serves around 30 million students, including about 20 million free meals every day.
