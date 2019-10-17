Proposal to tighten eligibility for SNAP benefits could hurt students in free school lunch programs, USDA analysis says

The report said 45% would no longer be eligible for SNAP but would still be eligible for free school meals because their household income is 130% or less of the federal poverty level, which is the threshold for free meals in the two USDA food programs. It estimates the other 55% would no longer be income-eligible for free meals. However, about 93% of those households would be eligible for reduced-price meals due to their household income. They would pay about 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast, according to the agency. The remaining households with children would be eligible for paying full price for meals.