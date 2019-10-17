Midlands leaders advocate for the celebration of Indigenous People’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since 1937, Columbus Day has been recognized as a federal holiday. In recent years, there’s been a strong push by many across the nation to observe Indigenous People’s Day instead.
Here in the Midlands, leaders from the Native American community say, that movement is all about preserving and honoring the history and culture of their ancestors.
They’re hoping that South Carolina will join other cities and states around the country that are now officially observing Indigenous Peoples Day.
“We want to honor the people that were here and respect them, and commemorate their lives.” said Marcy Hayden from the office of Native American Affairs. “This is an opportunity for us to say, ‘We’re still here.’ We’ve survived all of the trauma that we’ve been through as a people, going back to Columbus day, going back to the first contact with Europeans. We are still here. Columbus didn’t find America, we were already here.”
The Native American Affairs group in South Carolina is also making an effort to reach out to people in the Native American community to make sure they’re participating in the upcoming census.
On Monday, members from the group met with local leaders to discuss the best ways to reach out and make sure that everyone gets counted.
