Man arrested by CPD for after series of illegal tire dumps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Mujahd Muhammad following an investigation looking into a series of vehicle tire dumps.
According to officials, Muhammad allegedly used a rental truck to dump tires at 301 Sunset Drive between June 14 and September 19. Officials were able to make the arrest after analyzing surveillance footage recorded in the area during the investigation.
Muhammad is charged with littering exceeding 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet in volume.
He is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
