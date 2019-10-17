Lexington man facing multiple child pornography charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police tracked down a Lexington man they say possessed and distributed child porn.
Mark David Swierski, 50, faces multiple felony charges.
Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swierski.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children followed up and said they found Swierski had files of child pornography and was sharing them online.
He faces six counts of varying degrees of sexual exploitation of a minor. If found guilty, each of those counts could bring up to 10 years in prison.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.