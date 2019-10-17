FIRST ALERT : SIXTEEN COULD BRING RAIN SATURDAY & SUNDAY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Alert days have been posted for weekend rain that may become heavy at times.
First Alert Saturday
First Alert Sunday
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen may seem a long way away from South Carolina, but it may have an impact on your weekend plans.
The tropical system (16) will move out of the Gulf of Mexico. It will usher in a good chance of rain late Saturday and through the day Sunday. Rain totals will accumulate to over an inch in the Midlands, with higher total is closer to the coast.
Thursday and Friday conditions will be great. We are expecting daytime highs in the low 70s with mainly sunny skies.
