FIRST ALERT : SIXTEEN COULD BRING RAIN SATURDAY & SUNDAY

By Von Gaskin | October 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Alert days have been posted for weekend rain that may become heavy at times.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen may seem a long way away from South Carolina, but it may have an impact on your weekend plans.

The tropical system (16) will move out of the Gulf of Mexico. It will usher in a good chance of rain late Saturday and through the day Sunday. Rain totals will accumulate to over an inch in the Midlands, with higher total is closer to the coast.

Thursday and Friday conditions will be great. We are expecting daytime highs in the low 70s with mainly sunny skies.

